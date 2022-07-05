Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Lowered to $280.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

GLOB has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on Globant to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $282.38.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $175.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.43. Globant has a 1-year low of $159.56 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 67.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Globant by 2,171.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

