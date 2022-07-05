Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Lowered to $280.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
GLOB has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on Globant to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $282.38.
Shares of GLOB stock opened at $175.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.43. Globant has a 1-year low of $159.56 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 67.15 and a beta of 1.51.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Globant by 2,171.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.
Globant Company Profile (Get Rating)
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globant (GLOB)
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
- PetVivo Holdings Is A Growth Stock Worth a Look
- PVH Corp Stock Approaching Key Support Levels
- Two Pet Health Stocks To Watch And One To Avoid
- Three (3) Top-Rated Dividend Payers Worth Your Attention
Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.