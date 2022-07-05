Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Price Target Cut to $4.95

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.05 to $4.95 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GOL. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.35.

GOL opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $675.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.19. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.00.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $616.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 237,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,610,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after buying an additional 244,542 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 61.5% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

