GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 1,529 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Chevron by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.24.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $146.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.91 and a 200 day moving average of $151.58.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.