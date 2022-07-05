Grove Bank & Trust Buys 271 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $398,339,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,753 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,170,000 after purchasing an additional 648,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,859,000 after purchasing an additional 609,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,124,000 after purchasing an additional 548,671 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $139.18 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.26.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

