Grove Bank & Trust Has $450,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,945 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Starbucks by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $79.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.21 and its 200 day moving average is $87.44. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

