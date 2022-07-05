Grove Bank & Trust Has $750,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 337.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 17,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 17.8% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 17.5% during the first quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Redburn Partners cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

VLO stock opened at $107.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.28. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.