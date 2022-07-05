Guild (NYSE:GHLD) and PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Critical Contrast

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) and PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Guild alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Guild and PennyMac Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guild 0 1 3 0 2.75 PennyMac Financial Services 0 1 5 0 2.83

Guild currently has a consensus price target of $15.38, indicating a potential upside of 47.84%. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus price target of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.44%. Given PennyMac Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PennyMac Financial Services is more favorable than Guild.

Risk and Volatility

Guild has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PennyMac Financial Services has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of Guild shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 78.0% of Guild shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Guild and PennyMac Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guild 21.62% 19.18% 4.35% PennyMac Financial Services 27.78% 25.12% 4.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Guild and PennyMac Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guild $1.58 billion 0.40 $283.77 million $5.39 1.93 PennyMac Financial Services $3.17 billion 0.80 $1.00 billion $12.47 3.66

PennyMac Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Guild. Guild is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PennyMac Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PennyMac Financial Services beats Guild on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guild Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans. It sources first-lien residential conventional and government-insured or guaranteed mortgage loans. The Servicing segment engages in the servicing of newly originated loans, and execution and management of early buyout transactions and servicing of loans. It performs loan administration, collection, and default management activities, including the collection and remittance of loan payments, response to customer inquiries, accounting for principal and interest, holding custodial funds for the payment of property taxes and insurance premiums, counseling delinquent borrowers, and supervising foreclosures and property dispositions, as well as administers loss mitigation activities, such as modification and forbearance programs. The Investment Management segment is involved in sourcing, performing diligence, bidding, and closing investment asset acquisitions; managing correspondent production activities for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust; and managing acquired assets. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.