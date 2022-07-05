Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Trading Down 3.4%

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 16,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,442,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $64.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 0.43.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%.
About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.
