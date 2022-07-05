Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Trading Down 3.4%

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 16,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,442,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $64.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 146.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 47,368 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 526.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,333,200 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 42,998 shares during the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.