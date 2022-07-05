Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.98 Per Share

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.98 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.80. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.67 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s FY2023 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $311.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 36.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HWC. Stephens dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $45.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.40. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $39.07 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

