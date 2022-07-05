Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Grows Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,036,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,333,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,428,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Allstate by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,983,000 after purchasing an additional 944,202 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.75.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $130.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

