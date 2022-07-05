Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $126,000 Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 32.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COF opened at $106.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $98.54 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.35.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

