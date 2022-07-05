Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $499,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 411.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.