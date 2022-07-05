Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trims Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.09.

NYSE PEG opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -84.05%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $673,032.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,158,405.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,166 shares of company stock worth $1,382,015. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.