Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $822,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HUM opened at $478.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $444.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.46. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $479.73.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Humana’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

In other Humana news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.38.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

