Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Takes $32,000 Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 529.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,877,000 after acquiring an additional 426,595 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 667.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 479,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 416,915 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,515,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 510.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 377,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 315,906 shares during the period.

DFAE opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $29.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.73.

