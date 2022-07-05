Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $923,878,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,141,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $640,466,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $594,606,000 after purchasing an additional 48,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $429,492,000 after purchasing an additional 71,330 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DPZ opened at $403.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.51. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $321.15 and a one year high of $567.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $439.54.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

