Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,874 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 22.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,684 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,851 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,091 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $97.93 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $119.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Citrix Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

