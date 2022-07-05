Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.33.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $157.59 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $145.93 and a 12-month high of $245.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.03%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

