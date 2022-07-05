Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Qorvo by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,855,000 after acquiring an additional 861,278 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,458 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Qorvo by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $742,387,000 after acquiring an additional 809,212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Qorvo by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,055,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,865,000 after acquiring an additional 325,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,524,000 after acquiring an additional 115,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock opened at $92.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.18 and a 12-month high of $201.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.44.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.19.

In other news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $110,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,352.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $497,286.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

