Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.48 Million Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 134,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 41,132 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $858,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 103,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,322 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,674,000 after acquiring an additional 484,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day moving average is $66.24.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.06%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $34,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,657 shares of company stock worth $112,987 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

