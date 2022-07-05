Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 635.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on REG shares. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

NASDAQ REG opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $78.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 89.93%.

Regency Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.