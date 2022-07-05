Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,678 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,114,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,411,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NiSource by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,222,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,554,000 after buying an additional 389,243 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in NiSource by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,413,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,402,000 after buying an additional 299,038 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NiSource by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,159,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,495,000 after buying an additional 3,676,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,113,000 after buying an additional 240,261 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NI opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average of $29.48. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.38.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.44%.

NI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

