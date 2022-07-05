Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 636 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

NYSE AVY opened at $164.44 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

