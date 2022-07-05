Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 947 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 53.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 347,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $818,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of CMA opened at $74.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $102.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.34.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMA. Robert W. Baird upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.40.

Comerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.