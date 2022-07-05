HashCoin (HSC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $14,572.00

HashCoin (HSC) traded 36.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 38.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. HashCoin has a total market cap of $141,086.69 and $14,572.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HashCoin

HashCoin (HSC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

