HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,278,000 after purchasing an additional 321,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.41.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 89,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,504,933.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Andrea B. Smith bought 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA stock opened at $175.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.88 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.69.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

