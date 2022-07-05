Head to Head Analysis: Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) & Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO)

Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Rating) and Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.5% of Airspan Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Andrea Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of Airspan Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Andrea Electronics and Airspan Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andrea Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Airspan Networks 0 1 2 0 2.67

Airspan Networks has a consensus price target of $7.69, suggesting a potential upside of 152.88%. Given Airspan Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Airspan Networks is more favorable than Andrea Electronics.

Volatility and Risk

Andrea Electronics has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Andrea Electronics and Airspan Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andrea Electronics $1.66 million 0.93 -$370,000.00 N/A N/A Airspan Networks $177.28 million 1.24 -$71.91 million ($16.64) -0.18

Andrea Electronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Airspan Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Andrea Electronics and Airspan Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andrea Electronics -26.55% N/A -38.75% Airspan Networks -51.34% N/A -50.39%

Summary

Airspan Networks beats Andrea Electronics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Andrea Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Andrea Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets. It develops digital signal processing (DSP) products and technologies for the voice, speech, and natural language interface markets. The company's DSP microphone and audio noise reduction software products include DA-350 auto array microphone for far-field voice intelligibility and accuracy of automatic speech recognition in automotive and mass transit environments; DA-250 OEM array microphone, a small compact stereo array microphone and DSP circuit board platform; USB-SA array microphone, which offers a USB digital audio adapter to bypass a computer's standard integrated sound system; AudioCommander, a PC audio control panel; an audio software for Mac that offers an intuitive graphic user interface to control stereo array microphone beam forming and noise cancellation on the input and EQ filters; PureAudio Live Recorder, a digital voice and audio recording application; and PureAudio Plus Recorder, which provides bookmarks for navigation of recordings. Its products are used in various applications, including mass transit and automotive communication systems, automated teller machines, information kiosks, quick service restaurant automated ordering, Internet of Things, smart building entrance intercom systems, audio and video recordings, and video surveillance. It markets and sells its products through sales representatives to computer and kiosk OEMs and industrial system integrators in the United States and internationally. Andrea Electronics Corporation was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Bohemia, New York.

Airspan Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

