Head to Head Analysis: BARK (NYSE:BARK) vs. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get BARK alerts:

40.6% of BARK shares are held by institutional investors. 49.2% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

BARK has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BARK and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BARK -13.46% -35.66% -19.17% 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 2.95% 13.04% 5.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BARK and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BARK $507.41 million 0.47 -$68.30 million ($0.48) -2.81 1-800-FLOWERS.COM $2.12 billion 0.29 $118.65 million $0.98 9.79

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has higher revenue and earnings than BARK. BARK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BARK and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BARK 0 0 1 0 3.00 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 0 2 1 0 2.33

BARK presently has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 739.51%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a consensus price target of $23.88, suggesting a potential upside of 148.96%. Given BARK’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BARK is more favorable than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM.

Summary

1-800-FLOWERS.COM beats BARK on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BARK (Get Rating)

BARK Inc., a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere. In addition, the company offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Food name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand. Further, the company sells BARK Home products through BarkShop.com. Additionally, it offers custom collections through online marketplaces, and brick and mortar retailers. The company was formerly known as The Original BARK Company and changed its name to BARK, Inc. in November 2021. BARK Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits. It offers its products and services through online platform under the 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl's Cookies, FruitBouquets.com, Harry & David, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman's Bakery, PersonalizationMall.com, Simply Chocolate, DesignPac, Stock Yards, Shari's Berries, BloomNet, Napco, and Flowerama brand names. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for BARK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.