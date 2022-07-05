Head-To-Head Contrast: SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) vs. Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) and SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.7% of Liquidia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of SeaSpine shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Liquidia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of SeaSpine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Liquidia and SeaSpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia -311.71% N/A N/A SeaSpine -29.09% -20.19% -16.65%

Volatility and Risk

Liquidia has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaSpine has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Liquidia and SeaSpine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia 0 1 4 0 2.80 SeaSpine 0 0 6 0 3.00

Liquidia presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 183.02%. SeaSpine has a consensus price target of $32.83, indicating a potential upside of 467.07%. Given SeaSpine’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SeaSpine is more favorable than Liquidia.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liquidia and SeaSpine’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia $12.85 million 21.23 -$34.58 million ($0.80) -5.30 SeaSpine $191.45 million 1.11 -$54.35 million ($1.61) -3.60

Liquidia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SeaSpine. Liquidia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SeaSpine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SeaSpine beats Liquidia on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liquidia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It also distributes generic treprostinil injection in the United States. Liquidia Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

SeaSpine Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. The company's orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrix (DBM), collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to improve bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. It also offers orthobiologics products in various forms, such as fibers, putties, pastes, strips, and DBM. In addition, the company offers implant products for spinal decompression, alignment, stabilization, and image-guided surgical solutions, as well as a surgical navigation system used to facilitate fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive, and complex spinal deformity procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

