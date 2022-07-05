Helen of Troy (HELE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 7th. Analysts expect Helen of Troy to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Helen of Troy has set its FY23 guidance at $12.73-13.03 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $582.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.45 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Helen of Troy to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $165.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $149.03 and a 12-month high of $256.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.17 and a 200 day moving average of $202.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HELE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 28th. CL King cut their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

In related news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 9.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,478,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

