Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,259 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $165.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $149.03 and a 52 week high of $256.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.17.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $582.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HELE has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 28th. CL King decreased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

