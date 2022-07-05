Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,480,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the May 31st total of 4,940,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 38.45%. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.30%.

Several analysts recently commented on HTGC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.04.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at $916,667.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 167,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 83,523 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,084,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,576,000 after buying an additional 31,004 shares during the period. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hercules Capital (Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.