Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives $42.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 36,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.90. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 37.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

