Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.4% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 30.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 79,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Honeywell International by 32.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Honeywell International by 10.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.15.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $175.11 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.18 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.78.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.