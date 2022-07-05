Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 7th

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Horizon Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $62.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth $191,000. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

About Horizon Bancorp (Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.