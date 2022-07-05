Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on July 22nd

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Horizon Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Horizon Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $779.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.36. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $62.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $191,000. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.