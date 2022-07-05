Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth $1,149,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $80.84 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $78.75 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.74.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,826 shares in the company, valued at $40,244,172.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,320 shares of company stock worth $50,999,100 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HZNP. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.30.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

