HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,219 shares of company stock worth $586,615 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.92.

HPQ stock opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.80. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

HP Company Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.