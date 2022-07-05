HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCKF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCKF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised HTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of HTC stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. HTC has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02.

HTC Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, processes, and sells smart mobile and virtual reality devices in Taiwan and internationally. The company provides marketing, repair, and after sales services; and online/download media services, as well as human resources management services.

