Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Senior Officer Eugene Chi-Yen Lei Buys 4,000 Shares

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) Senior Officer Eugene Chi-Yen Lei acquired 4,000 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 147,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$750,811.80.

Shares of HBM opened at C$5.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a one year low of C$5.05 and a one year high of C$11.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -8.81.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$479.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$511.94 million. Analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 1.4299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.51.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

