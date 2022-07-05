Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,951 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,883 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 52,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,836,446.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 52.99%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

