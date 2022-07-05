Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stake Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,523 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $636,801,000 after buying an additional 144,216 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,895,000 after buying an additional 110,773 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,890,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 569,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,413,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 553,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,314,000 after buying an additional 160,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HII. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

HII stock opened at $220.96 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.50 and a 12-month high of $228.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $878,133.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries (Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

