ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9 on July 22nd

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from ICG Enterprise Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ICGT stock opened at GBX 1,064 ($12.88) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £729.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.03. ICG Enterprise Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 954 ($11.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,314 ($15.91). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,065.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,147.94.

In other ICG Enterprise Trust news, insider Sandra Pajarola purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,043 ($12.63) per share, with a total value of £104,300 ($126,301.77).

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

