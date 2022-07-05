IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lowered its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in IDEX were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.30.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $183.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.96.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.52%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

