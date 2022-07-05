IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 2.1% of UMB Bank N A MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. UMB Bank N A MO owned 0.34% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $155,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,940,000 after acquiring an additional 296,552 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.86.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $358.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $369.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $477.73. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.50 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

