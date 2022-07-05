Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,647,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $182.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.33 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.09.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

