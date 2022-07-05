Insider Buying: Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Director Buys C$21,584.00 in Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) Director Harold N. Kvisle purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.98 per share, with a total value of C$21,584.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,800 shares in the company, valued at C$1,235,684.

Harold N. Kvisle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Harold N. Kvisle purchased 5,000 shares of Finning International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.92 per share, with a total value of C$134,600.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Harold N. Kvisle purchased 3,000 shares of Finning International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$32.65 per share, with a total value of C$97,950.00.

Shares of FTT stock opened at C$26.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. Finning International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$25.56 and a twelve month high of C$40.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06.

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.67 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Finning International Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised their price target on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a C$46.00 price objective on Finning International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$45.00.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

