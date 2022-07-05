Inspire Investing LLC Buys Shares of 1,634 VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 19.6% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total transaction of $132,861.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total transaction of $641,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 713,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,756,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,613 shares of company stock worth $1,419,832 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $170.81 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.25 and a 52 week high of $257.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.81. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.99.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

