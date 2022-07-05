Inspire Investing LLC Invests $363,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $97.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.42. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.55.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

