Inspire Investing LLC Invests $366,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 6.7% in the first quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Booking by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 130,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 target price on Booking in a report on Monday, June 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,717.69.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,767.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.04, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.05 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,082.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,239.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

